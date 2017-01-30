Alleged Robber Planned Kim Kardashian Heist By Studying Her Social MediaRachel Vorona CoteYesterday 8:00pmFiled to: Dirt BagKim KardashianAomar Ait KhedacheDenzel WashingtonCasey AffleckKylie JennerDavid BeckhamVictoria BeckhamSelena GomezThe WeekndOlivia MunnAaron RodgersJocelyn “Catwoman” WildensteinJocelyn WildensteinLloyd KleinAnthony AndersonAlvina Stewart817EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Getty Images Aomar Ait Khedache, the veteran thief who allegedly orchestrated the Kim Kardashian heist, has told French police that he gathered a significant amount of information from her social media accounts. Advertisement The 60-year-old specified that his team was able to both appraise the worth of her jewels and to learn when she would be in Paris merely by studying her posts.“The jewels were shown on the Internet, and [she said] that she didn’t wear fakes...the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the Internet, and you knew everything, absolutely everything,” Khedache told police. Advertisement Paris police chief Christian Sainte was unsurprised by these remarks. “She gives information on social media all the time,” he told Vanity Fair just after the robbery.That said, Khedache also explained that “someone...very close to [Kardashian]” supplied “very precise information” enabling them to determine when she would be alone and vulnerable.As for the jewels themselves, well, Kim will have to replace most of the lot. Everything with the exception of her $4 million 20 karat engagement ring has been melted down and sold. Somebody does currently have the ring, but Khedache said to police that he and his team are too nervous to sell it “because it is a stone that is very easy to spot.” Sponsored [Insert maternal admonition here about being cautious when you post on social media.][Vanity Fair]Denzel Washington was genuinely surprised when he took home the SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role instead of Casey Affleck. Advertisement Advertisement Check out this reaction GIF. It’s adorable.Affleck has so far prevailed in the category, most recently winning the Golden Globe. But now, perhaps, it would be unwise to assume that he will claim the Oscar as well. And honestly, I’m not the least bit mad about that. Fuck Casey Affleck. Advertisement [Lainey Gossip]Oh hey. Kylie Jenner went to Costa Rica and posted for a number of sultry bikini photos. The one below is really quite lovely.The Kardashian-Jenner clan is purportedly filming the next segment of their reality show on site. What a drag. Advertisement Advertisement [People]After 18 years, David and Victoria Beckham renewed their marriage vows. David also harbors some regrets regarding the matching purple ensembles he and V donned at their wedding. [Us Weekly]New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are traveling around Italy, and they apparently don’t want people to notice them. [TMZ]Just so you know: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers are not engaged. [People]Stassi Schroeder has opinions about Scheana Marie and Mike Shay. [Us Weekly]Paris Jackson wants to be a star, and she’ll have her shot when she appears on...Star (the Empire spinoff). [TMZ]The assault case against Lloyd Klein, former romantic partner to Jocelyn “Catwoman” Wildenstein, has been dropped. [Page Six]Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart decided not to get divorced, and then they attended the SAG Awards. [Us Weekly]Rachel Vorona Coterachel@jezebel.com@RVoronaCoteContributor, JezebelReply81 repliesLeave a reply