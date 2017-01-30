Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aomar Ait Khedache, the veteran thief who allegedly orchestrated the Kim Kardashian heist, has told French police that he gathered a significant amount of information from her social media accounts.

The 60-year-old specified that his team was able to both appraise the worth of her jewels and to learn when she would be in Paris merely by studying her posts.

“The jewels were shown on the Internet, and [she said] that she didn’t wear fakes...the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the Internet, and you knew everything, absolutely everything,” Khedache told police.

Paris police chief Christian Sainte was unsurprised by these remarks. “She gives information on social media all the time,” he told Vanity Fair just after the robbery.

That said, Khedache also explained that “someone...very close to [Kardashian]” supplied “very precise information” enabling them to determine when she would be alone and vulnerable.

As for the jewels themselves, well, Kim will have to replace most of the lot. Everything with the exception of her $4 million 20 karat engagement ring has been melted down and sold. Somebody does currently have the ring, but Khedache said to police that he and his team are too nervous to sell it “because it is a stone that is very easy to spot.”

[Insert maternal admonition here about being cautious when you post on social media.]

[Vanity Fair]

Denzel Washington was genuinely surprised when he took home the SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role instead of Casey Affleck.

Check out this reaction GIF. It’s adorable.

Affleck has so far prevailed in the category, most recently winning the Golden Globe. But now, perhaps, it would be unwise to assume that he will claim the Oscar as well. And honestly, I’m not the least bit mad about that. Fuck Casey Affleck.

[Lainey Gossip]

Oh hey. Kylie Jenner went to Costa Rica and posted for a number of sultry bikini photos. The one below is really quite lovely.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is purportedly filming the next segment of their reality show on site. What a drag.

[People]