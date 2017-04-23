Four days after Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News for sexual harassment, former Fox News reporter and weekend anchor Alisyn Camerota said in an interview on Sunday with CNN’S Brian Stelter that former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her. Camerota said she was inspired by the O’Reilly scandal to finally speak out.
