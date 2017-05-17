Image via the AP.

It’s been a rough few weeks for heaving meat sack Alex Jones. First, the Infowars host lost a high profile custody battle following a 10-hour jury deliberation and now, in court again, he’s been forced to settle a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Greek yogurt company Chobani.

The company filed the lawsuit in late April, after Jones and his co-anchors claimed that Chobani had caused tuberculosis rates to jump 500 percent in Twin Falls, Idaho (where the Chobani company is based) because of their dedication to employing refugees. Jones and his employees also falsely accused Syrian refugees of being responsible for the sexual assault of a Twin Falls five-year-old.

When the lawsuit was filed, Jones blamed George Soros and Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya of conspiring against him, saying, “I’m not backing down, I’m never giving up, I love this.”

At the time, he also stated with confidence that Chobani didn’t have a case against him:

“And I can just feel it in my gut, but also intellectually, I’ve talked to my lawyers, other lawyers, top lawyers in DC, you name it, “ he said on a recording that he then uploaded to YouTube. “They follow [Chobani] and are like, ‘Oh my God, they blew it big time.’”

And yet the LA Times reports today that Jones indeed backed down:

The far-right conspiracy theorist agreed Wednesday to settle a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Greek yogurt manufacturer Chobani. The key component of the settlement agreement required him to retract inflammatory comments about refugees and the company he made on his Infowars broadcast last month. “During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars, Twitter feed and YouTube channel regarding Chobani LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted,” Jones said. “On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did.”

Chobani sought only $10,000 in damages and has yet to comment on the settlement.

Congrats to this bad yogurt (produced by a well-intentioned company) on beating this bad man.