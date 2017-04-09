Screenshot: Youtube

Alec Baldwin played a couple of extremely powerful and gross creeps on SNL last night in a spoof of Fox’s The O’Reilly Factor, brought to you by dog cocaine.



“This is hard for me to discuss,” says Baldwin as Bill O’Reilly, “but I’ve also been in the news this week. Apparently several women have come forward and accused me of offering them exciting opportunities at Fox News.”

He proceeds to interview one of the more influential men who’s stood by him through the media storm, President Donald Trump, also played by Baldwin, of course.

SNL's take on Kendall's Pepsi ad is pretty good

Omarosa Manigault got married on Saturday to Jacksonville pastor John Allen Newman at Washington D.C.’s Trump International Hotel (the White House remains a separate entity, for now). The previous night, Manigault celebrated the impending union with colleagus, including Kellyanne Conway. Forces for evil get married too!



A fresh pixie for Zoë. Bella.



