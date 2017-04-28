Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont was scheduled to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday evening, but had to cancel last minute. Instead, they brought in the natural replacement: Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant.

Advertisement

In addition to fielding questions from Seth about Donald Trump’s new tax plan, Aidy—putting aside her senator hat for a moment—also shared the story of her recent engagement to her long-term boyfriend, comedian Conner O’Malley. While most celebrity proposal stories are self-indulgent and boring, Aidy and Conner’s is a delight, even featuring a confused dog in a bow tie.

May they live a happy and braless life together!

By the way, if you’re unfamiliar with Conner O’Malley’s comedy, you should familiarize yourself: