Image via Getty.

A day after issuing a scorching statement about Karl Lagerfeld’s sort-of apology for accusing her of wanting to be paid to wear a Chanel dress at the Oscars, Meryl Streep showed up to the awards show wearing a blue beaded custom Elie Saab gown.



To recap, for those who missed it: Karl Lagerfeld suggested Meryl was “cheap” for allegedly pulling out of wearing a Chanel dress after she found out they wouldn’t be paying her for the publicity. Meryl’s team swiftly denied that that was the case, prompting Karl to say that he had “misunderstood” why Meryl had gone with another designer. THEN, Meryl responded again with a mesmerizing statement calling out Karl’s non-apology. Here it is again, in full, if you haven’t read it:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication. That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

Here she is, waiting. In Fred Leighton jewelry to boot.