The Human Rights Campaign gave Katy Perry something called the “National Equality Award” in Los Angeles on Saturday. Given the setting, her 2008 song “I Kissed a Girl” had a starring role in her acceptance speech.

Perry discussed what it was like to be a “gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps,” as well as the guilt she felt after locking lips with a girl for the first time. “Truth be told, I did more than that,” she said, before adding the experience made her feel the need to “pray the gay away.”



Once she made her way into the music industry, her “bubble burst” and she met people who kissed all kinds of different people without feeling the need to pray. “These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear,” she said. “They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met.”

So she went from ignorant kid to worldly, accepting adult. How lovely. But you know what song she didn’t mention during the speech? “Ur So Gay.”

Here is a lyric from Drake’s new song:

Mireval to the face, though / I drunk text JLo Old number, so it bounce back / Boi-1da got the bounce back.

So yeah, Dra-Lo was never a thing.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went to the aquarium and, like, they thought it was so fucking beautiful. Wow.



