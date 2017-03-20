After Kissing a Girl and Liking it, Katy Perry Says She Tried to Pray 'the Gay Away'Bobby FingerToday 9:50amFiled to: dirt bagkaty perrydrakejennifer lopez813EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Human Rights Campaign gave Katy Perry something called the “National Equality Award” in Los Angeles on Saturday. Given the setting, her 2008 song “I Kissed a Girl” had a starring role in her acceptance speech. Advertisement Perry discussed what it was like to be a “gospel singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps,” as well as the guilt she felt after locking lips with a girl for the first time. “Truth be told, I did more than that,” she said, before adding the experience made her feel the need to “pray the gay away.”Once she made her way into the music industry, her “bubble burst” and she met people who kissed all kinds of different people without feeling the need to pray. “These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear,” she said. “They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met.” Advertisement So she went from ignorant kid to worldly, accepting adult. How lovely. But you know what song she didn’t mention during the speech? “Ur So Gay.”[E! Online]Here is a lyric from Drake’s new song: Sponsored Mireval to the face, though / I drunk text JLoOld number, so it bounce back / Boi-1da got the bounce back.So yeah, Dra-Lo was never a thing. Advertisement [Idolator]Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went to the aquarium and, like, they thought it was so fucking beautiful. Wow.[Us Weekly]Ben Affleck is the embodiment of those spoken word lines from “Pretty Hurts” when Beyoncé tells Harvey Keitel, “My aspiration in life would be...to be happy.” [TMZ]Adele got sassy with a security guard (how is this tour still happening btw) and people loved it. [BuzzFeed]Luke Evans, the gay actor who plays Gaston, says LeFou is not gay. And yes, we are still talking about this. [Vulture]Brooke Mueller allegedly broke a dumb law. [Page Six]Who is this person? [Page Six]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply81 repliesLeave a reply