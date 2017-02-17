After Almost Two Years of Dilly-Dallying, Jennifer Garner Will File For Divorce From Ben AffleckBobby FingerToday 9:45amFiled to: dirt bagben affleckjennifer garnerjustin bieberashesphoenix8910EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Images via Getty / Paramount After nearly two years of reconciliation rumors, amicable hangs with their children, and Vanity Fair profiles, credit card spokesperson Jennifer Garner is “gearing up to file for divorce” from reluctant superhero Ben Affleck. Affleck (who has a giant phoenix tattooed on his back) and Garner (who refuses to be the ashes) announced their split in June of 2015, and spent the following 20ish months acting pretty much the same as they always had, which is to say she was smiley and boring, while he was sad and sweaty. I’m honestly relieved this is finally ending, if only because it will put an end to the rumors that the two will be getting back together “any day now.” They appear to be good at being parents. They also appear to be bad at being married. It happens, and I’m yawning. Advertisement Advertisement [Us Weekly]That Justin don’t like you, but he hates everyoneAnd he never likes to admit that he was wrongAnd he’s been so caught up in his job, didn’t see what’s going onAnd sources say, he’s “spending too much time with the boys.”‘Cause if you like the way you look that muchOh baby you should go and butt yourselfYeah that one really didn’t work as well as I wanted it to. Just read the story and leave me alone.[Page Six]Here, have some fanfic:Sad. [Gossip Cop]Also sad. [Gossip Cop]“[If you expect to win an Oscar and lose,] it’s like falling from a 100-story building...If you know you’re losing, it’s like falling from a one-story building.” - Viola Davis [E! Online]Here’s some audio of Harrison Ford not knowing what he’s doing. [TMZ]The Real O’Neals made a joke about bisexuals and Sara Ramirez called them out. [Us Weekly]Lainey is calling Nicole Kidman “divisive Nicole” and I love it. [Lainey Gossip]Run, Lisa Marie! Never look back! [Daily Mail]Bobby Fingerbobby@jezebel.com@bobbyfingerStaff Writer, Jezebel | ManReply89 repliesLeave a reply