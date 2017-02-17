GIF Images via Getty / Paramount

After nearly two years of reconciliation rumors, amicable hangs with their children, and Vanity Fair profiles, credit card spokesperson Jennifer Garner is “gearing up to file for divorce” from reluctant superhero Ben Affleck.

Affleck (who has a giant phoenix tattooed on his back) and Garner (who refuses to be the ashes) announced their split in June of 2015, and spent the following 20ish months acting pretty much the same as they always had, which is to say she was smiley and boring, while he was sad and sweaty.

I’m honestly relieved this is finally ending, if only because it will put an end to the rumors that the two will be getting back together “any day now.” They appear to be good at being parents. They also appear to be bad at being married. It happens, and I’m yawning.



