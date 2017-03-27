Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last night, during a show in Auckland, New Zealand, Adele remarked that she may not tour again, to which I say, “You can’t do that, Adele,” but unfortunately she can.

Before an audience of 40,000, Adele and her glorious pair of lungs admitted that she finds live performances unnerving.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at — applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she said. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you.”

Expressing these sentiments was in and of itself a vulnerable experience. Adele, who is open about her struggles with stage fright, referred to this tour as “my greatest accomplishment in my career.” She began to cry as she said, “It’s changed my life. I understand why I do it.”

The singer’s last four concerts—billed collectively as “The Finale”—will take place in London over the summer. Whether they are her last shows for the time being or if they do mark the end of her touring career, well — fans will simply have to sweat it out.

