Responding to a comment that “reported rapes are the only rapes that count,” 20-year-old Abigail Breslin chronicled in an Instagram post the reasons she decided to not to come forward, and the emotional aftershocks of that traumatic experience.

At the time, Breslin was in a relationship with her alleged rapist. Consequently, she worried that reporting the abuse would further endanger her and, for that matter, that no one would believe her. She also feared the burdening those close to her with such painful news.

“First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn’t want to view myself as a ‘victim’ so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened. Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn’t lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more. Thirdly, I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn’t want to put them through that.”﻿



Breslin explains that a year and a half ago, she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder—a direct result of the rape. And while she is recovering, the process is a slow grind.

“I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won’t pretend it isn’t something I struggle with,” she wrote. “I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares. I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it’s my best friend tapping me on the shoulder.”

This is devastating stuff. Take care, Abigail.

Jennifer Lopez, a woman who knows nothing of the ravages of time, appeared on The Ellen Show, where she told the host how she met boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod).

Unsurprisingly, Lopez’s outfit is smashing, and she is warm and charming as she recounts some relatively banal details. You’ll be interested to know that Lopez was in Los Angeles, eating a cobb salad and tortilla soup when she noticed A-Rod walk past her. And after lunch, our lady made her move which, if you’re J-Lo, means you say “hello” and allow your glittering aura to take swift effect.