On January 20th, despite everyone’s best efforts, Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States. On January 19th, the last day we have in this country with Obama as President, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder were set to return with brand-new episodes. Now that date has been pushed back, to make way for a smarmy-sounding 20/20 special called America’s First Family: The Trumps Go To Washington.



Shonda, please, can we find a way to handle this?

According to Deadline, who first reported the news January 9, the special will air on ABC at 10 pm. How To Get Away with Murder and Grey’s Anatomy will show reruns and the full slate of premieres will return a week later on January 26th. Now we have to wait an extra week to see if Mellie wins the election and if Olivia and Fitz decide to hop back on the express train to Boneville. I’m pretty sure the answer to both those questions is “probably not” and “yes, of course they will, their love is toxic and damaging to them both and therefore makes for compelling television,” but I’d love to toss my own speculation aside for whatever craziness Shonda has cooked up.

Waiting the extra week or so for the return of television’s soapiest evening isn’t really that bad; Scandal has been off the air for so long that I hardly remember what happened at the end of the last season. The bigger question is why in the hell are we continuing to normalize the Trump presidency by giving it a primetime special? We all know what’s happening. We’ve been here the whole time, watching this entire mess unravel. We already had one of these in November, right after he won. We certainly don’t need another.