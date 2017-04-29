According to the New York Post, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has already moved on from the dissolution of his three-year relationship with Olivia Munn earlier this month. Now, Rodgers is reportedly dating (or at least went on a date with) Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach. The two were spotted golfing in L.A. on Thursday, definitely third or fourth date material…I think.



Sources told People magazine a little over a week ago that there was no big, dramatic reason for Munn and Rodgers’ breakup, that the relationship ran its natural course as the couple found themselves on different pages. “They both want to move forward,” the source said.

However, Hollywood Life reported on Saturday that Rodgers and Rohrbach “hit it off” at some AT&T-sponsored beach event back in February. It’s entirely unclear what that means, sounds like they have at the very least been aware of each other’s existence for at least two months.

[Page Six / Hollywood Life]

TMZ reported on Friday that Iowa cops obtained a search warrant for former Bachelor star Chris Soules’ red Chevy and another that permits authorities to peruse Soules’ blood test results from the hospital he was taken to on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation. On Tuesday, Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly automobile accident.

TMZ reported at the time of the arrest that Soules had several alcoholic beverage containers with him when his pickup truck allegedly rear-ended a John Deere tractor on Monday, killing the tractor’s driver.

[TMZ]

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson to the world, with love.



[People]

