Image via Protein World.

This afternoon I learned (via a press release) that Khloe Kardashian is the new “global spokesperson” for Protein World, a company that sells—among other things—protein powder that can be used as both an after-workout shake (for those looking to bulk up), and meal-replacement (for those looking to slim down).



Advertisement

After heading to Protein World’s admittedly sleek and reputable-looking website, I discovered they were pushing Kardashian’s involvement with the brand hard. A link to her page (written by Kardashian herself) was given the same weight as ones leading to sections about weight loss, muscle, and recipes.

Just look at it!

Because I will never be given the opportunity to interview Kardashian in person, I decided to do the next best thing and have a chat with her Protein World website. You can read a complete transcript below:

JEZEBEL: Khloé! Thank you so much for chatting with me today.



Advertisement

KHLOE: Anything worth having is worth fighting for.



J: First of all, congratulations on the new gig with Protein World!

Advertisement

Sponsored

K: My biggest piece of advice is to remind ourselves that we all have to start somewhere.

J: And you’ve definitely started at the top! How does it feel to be their new global spokesperson?

Advertisement

K: It’s the most rewarding feeling ever.

J: What’s your biggest tip for people who are just starting out on their fitness journey?

K: My biggest tip is not to compare yourself to anybody else’s body!

Advertisement

J: Great advice! Anything else you’d like to share about Protein World?

K: For me, weight loss has always been about feeling great on the inside and out. That’s what I love about Protein World!

Advertisement

J: How inspiring! Moving on, I hear you’re in a new relationship. Can you tell us anything about that?

K: [You] have to remember to set realistic goals.

Advertisement

J: And was one of those goals...Tristan Thompson? (laughs)

K: I’m a visual person so I like to have goals visually.

J: Not a bad visual, if you don’t mind me saying! (laughs)

Advertisement

K: What brings me the greatest satisfaction is setting out a goal and actually achieving it.



J: Achieving it? (gasps) Are you suggesting you and Tristan have taken the next step in your relationship?

Advertisement

K: Intimidation is a huge factor.

J: Oh, that’s too bad. Is he intimidated by your success? Or is it the other way around? (takes a sip of water)

Advertisement

K: I drink at least 3 to 4 liters of water a day.

J: Oh? I probably drink...1 to 2? Maybe? Could be 3, though. I don’t really keep track of—

K: I’ve been using Protein World’s Slender Blend for a while now and have grown to love the shakes.

Advertisement

J: Hmm. Well, I still haven’t tried them, but you’re starting to convince me that—

K: Alongside my busy lifestyle and my training regime the shakes help me build strength and maintain a balanced diet. Training can be hard sometimes, remember: if you fall down and if you mess up on your diet, don’t stay down—

Advertisement

J: I don’t mean to interrupt, but I thought we were discussing Tristan.

K: For me, weight loss has always been about feeling great on the inside and out. That’s what I love about Protein World!

Advertisement

J: So we’re talking about weight loss?

K: My arms used to be my biggest insecurity. If I’m on the road I do push ups or dips in my hotel room.



J: Sorry, I’m confused. Are you using the protein to bulk up or as a meal replacement?

Advertisement

K: I love the Slender Glow Detox Smoothie! As well as the Slender Blend protein, I’m also getting some of my 5 a day!

J: So you’re using it to detox?

Advertisement

K: I’m a strong believer of getting the right vitamins daily and Protein World’s Multi Vitamins fit in perfectly with my daily routine

J: What are you trying to sell me here?

Advertisement

K: Take the first step to feeling stronger mentally and physically, with the Protein World 30 Day Challenge!

J: Am I going to be stronger, or just feel stronger?

K: We all have those days, but it’s nothing to completely fall off track about.

Advertisement

J: OK I think we’re out of time, I should let you go. Thanks for the chat.

K: When you hurt the most, when your mind is drained, these are the moments when you must persevere.

Advertisement

J: I’m not hurting, Khloe. I just feel like we’re not getting anywhere.

K: We all have those days, but it’s nothing to completely fall off track about. Let that just motivate you to be that much better the following day.

Advertisement

J: Goodbye, Khloe. Thank you for chatting.

K: Use this as your motivation!

J: (slams door)