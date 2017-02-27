A Living Producer's Photo Was Used During the Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Segment Ellie ShechetToday 11:10amFiled to: oscars 2017in memoriamacademy awardsjan chapmanjanet pattersonjane campioncostume design347EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via ABC. The “In Memoriam” segment at the Academy Awards generates controversy pretty much every year for the people it leaves out (this year’s snubs: Gary Shandling and Florence Henderson), but it doesn’t usually go so far as using a photo of a person who is, in fact, alive. Advertisement In keeping with this particular ceremony’s track record of massive and unprecedented blunders, a photo of 100 percent living Australian producer Jan Chapman was used next to the name of Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October 2015. “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson,” Chapman told Variety over email. “I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.” Advertisement Patterson, a frequent Jane Campion collaborator, was nominated for four Academy Awards for her work on The Piano, Portrait of a Lady, Oscar and Lucinda, and Bright Star. Her last film credit was 2015's lovely Far from the Madding Crowd. Recommended StoriesThe Wildest Crowd Reaction Shots to Last Night's Moonlight/La La Land UpsetMoonlight Wins Best Picture After La La Land Fake-Out Shocker!!!!Here Are All Your 2017 Oscar WinnersEllie Shechetellie@jezebel.com@ellieshechetStaff Writer, Jezebel Reply34 repliesLeave a reply