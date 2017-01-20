Image via Getty

Life is suddenly different today, but there are some nice things. Here’s a list of nice things you might find useful.

1. 20th Century Women is donating part of its box office sales this weekend to Planned Parenthood.



2. Bernie Sanders wore a nice parka. It’s nice. I like it.



3. Bieber’s got a nice look. It’s nice. I would wear it.

4. I’m inspired by this extremely long-tailed dog.



5. ...As well as these elephants in cozy jumpers. Nice.



6. I have Oreo thins AND Tate’s Bake Shop cookies. Nice.

7. A couple of regular U.S. citizens are taking a nice vacation.

8. Chance the Rapper dancing. Dance your cares away!

9. It’s a miracle for Chris Hemsworth. Nice.

That’s it. I’m sure there are more nice things out there. Go find them.