A List of Nice Things
Clover Hope
Today 5:55pm
Filed to: NICE
NOICE
Image via Getty
Life is suddenly different today, but there are some nice things. Here's a list of nice things you might find useful.
1. 20th Century Women is donating part of its box office sales this weekend to Planned Parenthood.
2. Bernie Sanders wore a nice parka. It's nice. I like it.
3. Bieber's got a nice look. It's nice. I would wear it.
4. I'm inspired by this extremely long-tailed dog.
5. ...As well as these elephants in cozy jumpers. Nice.
6. I have Oreo thins AND Tate's Bake Shop cookies. Nice.
7. A couple of regular U.S. citizens are taking a nice vacation.
8. Chance the Rapper dancing. Dance your cares away!
9. It's a miracle for Chris Hemsworth. Nice.
That's it. I'm sure there are more nice things out there. Go find them.
Clover Hope
Senior Writer, Jezebel