Senior staff attorney at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project Brigitte Amiri told CNN that lawyers on the team representing the clinic, “are thrilled and relieved that the court issued this order preventing the commonwealth of Kentucky from shutting down EMW. This means the women will continue to be able to get the critical care they need.

After being informed on March 13 that EMW would lose its license in 10 days (an extension until April 3 was later granted), on the grounds that its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance were “deficient,” EMW, joined later by the ACLU, filed a lawsuit.

In response to the order, EMW protested that the surgical center’s agreements with these facilities hadn’t changed in several years, and that they’d never been notified of any issues with these agreements before.

Amiri said in a statement earlier this week, “The state’s bureaucratic sleight of hand is fooling no one. This is an attempt to ban abortion in Kentucky, plain and simple. We are fighting to keep this from happening.”