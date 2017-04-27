Image via Beyonce’s Instagram, screengrab via Twitter.

Within hours of Beyoncé Knowles posting a multi-photo Instagram of a recent night out, one of its images—of the singer speaking to a restaurant employee while pointing at a menu—instantly received the attention of funny internet people who began imagining what she was saying, thereby becoming what we often refer to as a “meme.”



Advertisement

This Beyoncé Restaurant Meme (as I’ve just begun calling it) was first brought to my attention Thursday morning, and these are some of the best I’ve seen so far:

Here are a few more, written by myself and Jezebel Editor-In-Chief Emma Carmichael:



I tried to make a home out of you, but doors lead to trap doors, a stairway leads to nothing. Unknown women wander the hallways at night. Where do you go when you go quiet? You remind me of my father, a magician—able to exist in two places at once. In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at 3 a.m. and lie to me. What are you hiding? I’ll have the lobster mac and cheese.

GIF

Quick question: do you know the names of either of these women?

Excuse me miss — do you know which Michelle Williams this program is referencing?

Please share your favorites in the comments. Or make your own! This is fun, so enjoy it.