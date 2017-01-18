Photo: Getty

Ryan Murphy’s schlocky, campy and utterly compelling American Crime Story anthology series has already tackled O.J. Simpson, is set to take on Hurricane Katrina and the murder of Gianni Versace. Next on Murphy’s list? Monica Lewinsky.

The second and third seasons of American Crime Story are filming now, with the second season, which focuses on Hurricane Katrina, to premiere sometime in 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy and his team have optioned Jeffery Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as source material – a sign that indicates this season will be nothing if not good, campy, exhilarating television. Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the source material for the first season of the show, and was heavily involved in its production.



Despite the fact that Murphy still has to finish the second and the third season, he’s “fast-tracking the drama,” by beginning the casting process for both Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, a task that sounds impossible and enjoyable at the same time.

Oh my god, who on earth will he cast as Monica Lewinsky?! The cast of the first season was a delightfully bizarre assemblage of fantastic actors and horrifying wigs. Despite the questionable quality of some of Murphy’s projects (the hotel season of American Horror Story comes to mind), good people love to work with this man. Even if he casts Lea Michele (Please don’t!), this will still be something worth watching.