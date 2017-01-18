By all prerelease accounts (or, at least, the one from a friend of mine who saw an early screening), the upcoming movie A Dog’s Life is a bonafide tear-jerker. In that case, consider this upsetting footage TMZ obtained of a dog on set of the movie futilely trying to resist being submerged into moving water and then going under the least amusing amuse-bouche in the history of amuse-bouches:

Sources connected to production tell us 8 outboard motors were used to churn the water and recreate a rushing river. The dog eventually got in the water — or was forced in — but was quickly submerged. It’s unclear if the dog going under was scripted, but someone immediately yelled, “Cut it!” ... and handlers rushed to the animal. We’re told director Lasse Hallström was present the whole time, and at least one member of the crew was extremely disturbed by the dog’s treatment during this scene.

If you find this distressing, don’t even think about how common the discomfort of the animals you see onscreen and onstage is. (You should think about how common it is.)

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures told TMZ: “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.”