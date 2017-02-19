A Delta Passenger Called the Cops on Mykki Blanco Because He Was Uncomfortable Sitting Next to HimHannah GoldToday 11:52amFiled to: DIRT BAGMYKKI BLANCODELTAHOMOPHOBIALINDSAY LOHANKIM KARDASHIAN WEST33315EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab: Twitter Queer rapper Mykki Blanco took to Twitter Friday evening to describe an extremely disturbing incident that took place on his Delta flight from Toronto to Detroit. According to Blanco, he was woken up at the end of the flight by a cop who’d been called by the man sitting next to Blanco. The man’s explanation for calling the cops was pure homophobic hogwash, but the cop sided with him anyway and threatened Blanco with jail time.To Delta’s credit, despite probably getting a million angry tweets a day directed at them (almost always for far less serious shit), they did a little more than that Twitter brand thing of merely professing disbelief and sympathy, and actually asked Blanco to slip into their DMs to provide more information[Twitter]Lindsay Lohan is still pitching herself as Ariel to Disney.Honestly, it’s fine, I’d see it. Advertisement Advertisement [Instagram]Kim Kardashian went back to blonde.[Twitter]Mariah Carey confirmed that backup dancer Bryan Tanaka is indeed her boyfriend. [People]Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump exhibit, which was kicked out of a New York City museum last week, will relocate to Albuquerque. [Page Six]Police are investigating Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, for child abuse. [Us]Aaron Carter started a brawl after allegedly shouting a racial slur at a concert-goer. [Us]Donald Glover and James Earl Jones have been cast in Disney’s The Lion King remake. [THR]Seth Rogen tried bro-whispering to Donald Trump Jr. after discovering the president’s son follows him on Twitter. Guess it was worth a shot? [A.V. Club]Hannah Gold@togglecoatWeekends at JezebelReply333 repliesLeave a reply