After months of international negotiations, a deal has been brokered and 82 young women and girls, taken from their dormitories in the Nigerian town of Chibok in April 2014 and held captive in the ensuing years, were freed on Sunday, in exchange for the release of five Boko Haram military leaders, according to the Nigerian government.
A spokesperson for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari gave credit to the Swiss government, several local and international NGOs, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Nigeria’s military for negotiating the women’s release.