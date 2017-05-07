Last year, 21 of the estimated 220 girls (some reports have put that number closer to 300, but several dozen girls escaped shortly after being kidnapped) who disappeared were released and reunited with their families. 113 women and girls abducted at the same time are believed to remain prisoners of Boko Haram, according to Nigerian authorities.

The girls’ abduction sparked the robust “Bring Back Our Girls” social media campaign, which even went viral in the West, but none of the girls were reportedly freed until last October. Last month, Buhari announced his government was negotiating the release of all the captured girls. Boko Haram has reportedly kidnapped thousands of adults and children to little international outrage; the matter of the Chibok schoolgirls remains the highest-profile case.

According to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, the young women are in the care of the Nigerian government, whose officials will oversee their rehabilitation. Earlier today, according to the Washington Post, Buhari met with some of the survivors before heading to London to receive medical treatment.