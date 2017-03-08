Image via Getty.

Is snapping a selfie an act of radical self-empowerment? I don’t know. What about this one: typing up an angry manifesto, pouring an unnamed “red liquid” on books you despise, and defacing them so badly that police referred to the act as a “massacre”? Mm. Think there’s a more convincing case to be made there.



On Monday, police say 74-year-old Carl Puia did exactly that, earning himself a arrest for criminal mischief after dousing several copies of Kim Kardashian’s Selfish at a Barnes and Noble in Connecticut. “He also left a lengthy note (that he took the time to type out) explaining his dislike of Ms. Kardashian and people like her,” according to a Glastonbury police department post yesterday. “Six of the copies were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived.”

By that count, Puia destroyed 2,688 pages of Kim Kardashian auto-photography. His bail, then, was a bargain! Just under a dollar a page, at $2,500.

