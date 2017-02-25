Image via Getty.

2 Chainz canned five managers after his Atlanta tapas joint scored abysmally on its health inspection. From TMZ:



Sources close to the rapper tell us he immediately hired new bosses at Escobar Restaurant and Tapas — all of whom have at least 5 years restaurant experience. We’re told Chainz made the quick change on the heels of the joint scoring 59 out of 100 last week with the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Escobar has only been open since December, and the issues were likely due to inexperienced management. I’ve never run a restaurant, but I feel like it’s pretty common knowledge that raw hamburger shouldn’t be stored on top of collard greens, raw shrimp has no place mingling with sweet potatoes, and “mold-like” substance isn’t something you want to find flourishing in the ice machine.

Escobar will be re-inspected next week. Good luck to all involved.

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim had a baby!



According to Instagram, the couple named their newborn Bari Najma. As Ali told Jimmy Kimmel last month, “we’re looking to do something simpler,” name-wise. Simpler, that is, than Ali’s full name, which is Mahershalalhashbaz.

“It’s the longest word in the Bible,” he said, explaining that he was named after Isaiah’s second son. “It’s a symbolic name so he didn’t actually have to live through life with that name…but I have to live through life with that name,” he quipped. “You should see TSA’s eyes.”

