“We value our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about the O’Reilly Factor,” said Paul Rittenberg, EVP of Advertising Sales at Fox News in a statement provided to CNN. “At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs.”

Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky, who recently filed a lawsuit claiming ousted CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her and that the network subsequently retaliated against her when she rebuffed and reported him, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that she has requested that the NYC Commission on Human Rights and the NYC Corporation Counsel investigate the treatment of women at the network.

“As the Commission may be aware, the media has recently reported on a number of claims that have been asserted against Fox News, its management, and/or its on-air personalities for unlawful discrimination, harassment, and/or retaliation, in addition to the Plaintiff’s claims,” the letter reads. “We respectfully request that the Commission conduct an investigation into non-compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law at Fox News, including the claims asserted in Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

O’Reilly, perhaps notably though not surprisingly, did not address the Times report on his Monday evening show. Don Lemon, however, did.