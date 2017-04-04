Fox News’s flagship cable program The O’Reilly Factor is hemorrhaging advertisers after a New York Times investigation revealed that five women who had accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment had secretly received $13 million cumulatively in settlements from the network.
14 Advertisers Have Pulled Out of The O'Reilly Factor in 24 Hours
