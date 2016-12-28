Image via Getty.

The world isn’t necessarily going to end because Donald Trump was elected president. It’s going to end because we’ve squeezed the natural gasses out of it like a dirty sponge; it’s going to end because the singularity has already arrived; it’s going to end because we are massively overdue for an extinction-level event.

Still, in the face of it all, we’ve managed to show impressive mental fortitude (or at least, most of us have), and continue to find meaning and substance in our lives. For instance, I felt real joy because of this tweet:

But, as we know, that joy is tenuous. Death and destruction lurk underneath every benign interaction—the end of the world around every corner; powering every Dunkin’ Donuts; causing every subway delay.

So, I’ve compiled 100 ways the world could end in 2017. Why? Not because I want to, but because this is the only blog I’m able to write. And because I want to be able to point to this next October and be like, “What’d I say?”