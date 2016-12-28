100 Ways the World Could End in 2017Joanna RothkopfToday 11:00amFiled to: the end is nighhow the world will endthe end is now2017doomsdayyear in reviewyear in review 2016979EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via Getty. The world isn’t necessarily going to end because Donald Trump was elected president. It’s going to end because we’ve squeezed the natural gasses out of it like a dirty sponge; it’s going to end because the singularity has already arrived; it’s going to end because we are massively overdue for an extinction-level event. Advertisement Still, in the face of it all, we’ve managed to show impressive mental fortitude (or at least, most of us have), and continue to find meaning and substance in our lives. For instance, I felt real joy because of this tweet:But, as we know, that joy is tenuous. Death and destruction lurk underneath every benign interaction—the end of the world around every corner; powering every Dunkin’ Donuts; causing every subway delay. Advertisement So, I’ve compiled 100 ways the world could end in 2017. Why? Not because I want to, but because this is the only blog I’m able to write. And because I want to be able to point to this next October and be like, “What’d I say?”AsteroidGamma-ray burstBlack hole swallows us up like an AdvilMassive global inflationIce caps melt and flood the cities, causing the economy to collapse and everyone to starveTrump triggers World War III with a tweetTrump triggers World War III because he has low blood sugarTrump triggers World War III because he is boredMethane gas from sheep farts overheats the globeThe whole population decides, “Nah,” and spontaneously drops deadA giant burpDeath Star shoots us with lasersDeath Star shoots us with gas that makes us very lazy and we starve The oceans evaporateInsects turn on usSolar flares Magnetic poles switch, making all our magnets break—even the important onesChemtrails suddenly realGod InsanityOne person starts screaming, then another, then we all areThe dead rise up and challenge the living to a war, which we loseBig hackApes gain the ability to organize and rise up against usFish gain the ability to organize and rise up against usPeople forget penmanship and no one can sign credit card receipts anymore, causing us to starveBees all dieWe all become gluten intolerantA bunch of sinkholes at onceGalaxy-sized man slides into our area and punts us like a soccer ballEbola 2: More Ebola Than EverApple products become sentient and go on a labor strikeCERN messes up a particle accelerator experiment and creates dark matter which eats us all upDog whistle, but for humans; drives us crazyJesus comes back and we are startled and nuke it allViola Davis gives us one of her searing looksAliens visit and kill us with space warfareAliens visit and it’s “Arrival” but the alternate ending where the Chinese got their wayAliens visit and seduce us into being their slaves and then we are just shells of who we used to be (the world continues to exist but for what?)Sex starts to feel weird and it never stops feeling like thatMelancholia bumps into usCicadas come back like usual but they don’t die... think about itNano-machines begin rapidly reproducing and turn the world to dustLack of contentRise of the WhosWeak ankles (even the animals)First-borns die of feeling superiorPoison in drinking waterPoison in rain (acid rain, maybe)Poison in ricePoison in our hearts—the poison of corruptionMicroscopic algae alters atmosphere so we can’t breatheDig up Three Mile Island and everyone gets cancer (even the plants)Dig up Chernobyl and we all turn blueDig up Titanic (from the water) and we all die at once from being so movedThe internet gains sentience and teaches us a lesson for using it wrongComputer that’s controlling our Matrix-like simulation crashes and we all wake up and then instantly die of shockAll the glasses stores close and everyone is blind (who will drive the ships)Fatal fungusElon Musk makes several big mistakesIt’s actually a novel and someone turns a page and then its just the end of itLeonardo DiCaprio has been storing up methane from the sheep and then one day he farts and the Earth instantly warms to 1000 degreesMalevolent company takes control of all the televisions and forces us to watch nothing but The Big Bang TheoryJupiter changes orbit and knocks into usAll the locks on all the zoo cages spontaneously break at onceJava stops workingPestilenceSuper-volcano eruptionMen become so woke they die; world nice for one last generationGravity reverses and we start floatingEmily Ratajkowski wins an OscarLightning storm sets every meadow including Meadow Soprano on fire, and then there are no meadows; grazing animals dieEarth is actually a marble and it gets lostEarth is a marble and it falls down a drain pipe Earth is a marble and a child swallows itThe worst tweetstormSomeone creates a child-kitten hybrid and we die of loveWe all become hooked on a diet pill that is actually cyanideJonestown massacre, but biggerSomeone starts chemical warfare and then misplaces the antidoteChildren all decide not to get olderA man snatches a lollipop from a baby and then: Butterfly effectEveryone is depressed and misses one day of work, but it’s the same dayComet collisionDinosaurs come backStar explodes nearbySun gets hotterWe are all Westworld hosts and the programmers die or quitGet addicted to rollercoasters but supply can’t keep up with demandPave paradise and put up parking lotStop being able to tell facts from lies, all communication collapsesSomeone snips all the underwater internet cablesGod dutch-ovens us (global warming)Sea level rises too much and we aren’t strong swimmersEarth swings off axis and sends us into spaceEveryone gets a bad haircut and then no one wants to do it anymoreToo much body odorToo little body odorEveryone simultaneously forgets their social security numbers (and international equivalents), bureaucratic gridlockBird revolutionRecommended StoriesMen Who Got Away With It in 2016 80 Things Besides Donald Trump That Gave Us Panic Attacks in 2016 Here Are the Women We Have to Thank For Donald TrumpJoanna Rothkopfjoanna@jezebel.com@joannarothkopfFeatures Editor, JezebelReply97 repliesLeave a reply